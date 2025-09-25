What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the NXT Title vs. TNA World Championship match on the No Mercy go-home show

September 25, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 707,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 737,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.17 rating. Last week’s show was the Homecoming-themed edition with appearances from numerous main roster wrestlers. The September 16 episode delivered 654,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating. One year earlier, the September 24, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 620,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating for the final broadcast on USA Network.

