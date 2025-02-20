Sony Deville’s first comments on her WWE departure

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Daria Berenato, who wrestled as Sonya Deville, made her first public comments since she was informed that WWE would not be renewing her contract. Daria spoke about the situation with her wife Toni on the “Daria & Toni Unwrapped” podcast. Check out the full video below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: Berenato said she was in the middle of contract negotiations with WWE when she received a call. She assumed that the call would lead to the two sides agreeing to meet in the middle. Rather, she was informed that the company decided not to renew her contract. Berenato said she dreamt of becoming an actress when she was young. She said she did not dream of becoming a pro wrestler when she was younger, but she fell in love with the business. She revealed that three days before the WWE call, she was informed by her manager that she landed a film role. Deville spoke positively about her ten-year run with the company and said she feels like she is listening to the universe when it comes to being told it’s time for whatever is next. Here’s wishing her the best going forward.