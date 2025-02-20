AEW Revolution lineup: The card for next month’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 9 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena.

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe

-Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match

-MJF vs. Hangman Page

Powell’s POV: The main event doesn’t do much for me, but the other men’s matches look great on paper. Takeshita will have a title defense against Orange Cassidy on Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99. I will have a live review of Revolution, which is listed for a 7CT/8ET start time. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).