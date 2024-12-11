AEW Dynamite results (12/11): Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley and Pac vs. Jay White and Orange Cassidy, Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Title, Continental Classic matches

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Winter Is Coming” (Episode 271)

Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

Aired live December 11, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Excalibur checked in on commentary and was joined by Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness. Ring announcer Justin Roberts stood in the ring and delivered the introductions for the opening tag team match.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Pac, Marina Shafir, and Wheeler Yuta made their entrance through the crowd. Jay White and Orange Cassidy made separate entrances. All four men brawled to ringside with White and Cassidy being the aggressors. Moxley battled back and ran Cassidy into the ring steps.

1. Jon Moxley and Pac (w/Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta) vs. Jay White and Orange Cassidy. White rolled Pac inside the ring and the referee called for the bell to officially start the match. Cassidy set up for an Orange Punch on Moxley, who ducked out to ringside. Cassidy ran the ropes, but Pac cut him off and sent him to ringside where Moxley dumped him on the broadcast table.

Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Kip Sabian were shown watching the match from a luxury box, which drew boos from the crowd. White put Moxley down with a DDT, but then charged Pac, who put his feet up heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

As the match continued, Christian was shown talking his crew in the luxury box. The Waynes and Sabian stood up and exited the suite while Christian smiled. White was isolated by the heels. White put Pac down and then tagged out while Pac did the same.

Moxley and Cassidy met in the middle of the ring and traded blows. Cassidy threw a PK that showed enough light that McGuinness had to acknowledge it. Cassidy hit a nice DDT on Pac, then followed up moments later with another on Moxley that resulted in a near fall.

Moxley sat up and put Cassidy in a sleeper. Cassidy escaped and hit another DDT. Pac ran in and stuffed a Cassidy DDT, but Cassidy hit him with Stundog Miliionaire. White took out Pac with a Dragon Suplex. Cassidy hit Beach Break on Moxley for a near fall.

Yuta climbed on the apron to distracted the referee, but Cassidy shook off Shafir’s attempt to interfere. Cassidy hit Orange Punches on Yuta and then Moxley. Hangman Page ran in and attacked Moxley to end the match.

Jon Moxley and Pac fought Jay White and Orange Cassidy to a no-contest in 14:15.

After the match, Cassidy and Pac fought. Cassidy went for an Orange Punch on Page, who ducked, causing Cassidy to hit White. Cassidy put Page down with an Orange Punch. White hit a Bladerunner on Cassidy.

With White, Cassidy, and Page down on the mat and bickering, Moxley, Pac, Shafir, and Yuta returned to the ring and worked them over. A “f— you, Yuta” chant broke out. Moxley and his crew left the ring and hopped the barricade while White, Cassidy, and Page were down in the ring…

Excalibur hyped the first Continental Classic match of the night for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Good action with a weak finish. I thought they might actually give Cassidy a win over Moxley to justify Cassidy getting another title shot in the expected four-way match after Moxley beat him at Full Gear. Rather, they focused on creating issues between Cassidy, White, and Page to make it feel like it will be every man for himself in the expected four-way title match at Worlds End. The match totally plays into Moxley’s hands given that there are no disqualifications in four-way matches.

The second part of the Bandido vignette aired. They were back on the Old West set and the sheriff and three men wanted to arrest Bandido. This led to Bandido fighting them all off and riding away on a horse…

Backstage, Jon Moxley delivered a promo while the other members of his crew stood by. Moxley said White, Cassidy, and Page all want title shots. He said egos ruin pro wrestling. Moxley then called for a four-way match at Worlds End…

The broadcast team acted like the only people surprised by the four-way match for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End.

Christian Cage interrupted the broadcast team by speaking from the luxury box. Cage said he had a problem with every person in the four-way match. Cage said White cost him the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, and he said Page did as well by not living up to his end of their deal.

Christian said he wants what Moxley has. Christian said he would drive Moxley to drink and send him back to rehab. Christian held up his contract case and said he will be the next AEW World Champion.

Hook showed outside the door to Christian’s suite. Hook broke the glass on the door with his cast and then unlocked the door. Hook attacked Christian and dominated him until Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian returned and chased him away…

Will Ospreay made his entrance. Claudio Castagnoli entered through the crowd…

2. Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic gold league match. Ospreay started the match with a standing Spanish Fly for a two count. A short time later, Ospreay went for a springboard move and was hit by an uppercut from Castagnoli, who covered him for a two count before a PIP break. [C]

Ospreay and Castagnoli ended up on the ropes. Ospreay headbutted Castagnoli off the ropes and then teetered as if he might fall to the floor. Ospreay went for a top rope move that Castagnoli avoided. Castagnoli hit him with an uppercut for a near fall.

Castagnoli hit Ospreay with several uppercuts. Ospreay came back with a springboard into a cutter. Casagnoli rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Ospreay went to the floor and rolled him back inside the ring. Ospreay set up for a Hidden Blade, but Castagnoli popped him up and hit another uppercut for a near fall.

Castagnoli hit Ospreay with a lariat for a two count. Castagnoli set up for The Neutralizer, but Ospreay countered into a jackknife pin and got the three count.

Will Ospreay defeated Claudio Castagnoli in 13:25 in a Continental Classic gold league match to earn three points.

After the match, Castagnoli attacked Ospreay and put him down with a Neutralizer. Castagnoli went to ringside and grabbed a chair.

Darby Allin’s entrance music played and he ran out with a baseball bat. Castagnoli hopped the barricade. Allin stood on the floor and looked at Ospreay, who nodded at him. Allin nodded back at Ospreay while the broadcast team hyped their gold league match for next week’s show…

The updated leaderboard showed Ospreay and Castagnoli with six points, though Castagnoli has wrestled one more tournament match than Ospreay…

Powell’s POV: The well worked match one would expect from these two. Ospreay hitting a the standing Spanish Fly for a near fall to start the match popped the crowd, but it was tough to take seriously because all of the Continental Classic matches seem to be 50/50 battles that go long. Hopefully the company will shake things up by actually having a quick finish, even if it’s a match involving wrestlers with low point totals.

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Ricochet and asked how he prepares for an opponent like Brody King. Ricochet said he came to AEW for the competition. Ricochet said King is one of the toughest guys in the tournament, but he’s not Ricochet. After noting that they are both 1-1 in the tournament, Ricochet pulled out MVP’s card and said, “Tonight I hold all of the cards”…

An SUV arrived in the parking area. A man stuck his hand out and was wearing the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The broadcast team said MJF was in the building, though MJF’s face was not shown… [C]

Highlights aired of the Chris Jericho and Matt Cardona segment from Friday’s Rampage…

Backstage, Paquette interviewed Cardona and asked if he’s ready for Jericho. Cardona said it was great to be back in AEW. Cardona said he belongs in AEW. He said he’s busted his ass to reinvent himself over the last five years. Cardona said he has the biggest opportunity of his career facing Jericho at Final Battle. Cardona challenged Bryan Keith to a match for Rampage…

Powell’s POV: The biggest opportunity of Cardona’s career is challenging Jericho for the ROH Championship? I get that Cardona has to do his best to sell the match, but he doesn’t have to throw out his credibility while doing so.

[Hour Two] Adam Cole made his entrance. Kyle O’Reilly was warming up backstage when Paquette approached him and asked how he prepared for the match. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett interrupted before O’Reilly could respond. Taven said they didn’t have to go through with the match.

Bennett said the match was going to happen and then told O’Reilly to remember that they are still brothers. O’Reilly said he should have thought about that before they let one of their brothers (Roderick Strong) get hurt. O’Reilly made his entrance to a flat reaction…

3. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly for a spot in the Dynamite Diamond Ring match with MJF at AEW Worlds End. Cole extended his hand and then O’Reilly slapped it before the opening bell. Both wrestlers ended up at ringside a couple minutes into the match. O’Reilly hit Cole with a series of strikes that concluded with sweeping Cole’s leg before a PIP break. [C]

Cole set up for a Panama Sunrise, but O’Reilly caught him with a knee to the gut. O’Reilly performed a neckbreaker onto his knee and then covered Cole for a two count. O’Reilly threw a kick at Cole that sent him to ringside. O’Reilly hit a flying knee from the apron.

A short time later, both men ended up on the ropes. Cole hit O’Reilly with several headbutts to knock him off the ropes. Cole hit a Panama Sunrise. Cole played to the crowd and set up for his knee strike, but O’Reilly tripped him and put him in an ankle lock.

Cole rolled out of the ankle lock, which sent O’Reilly to the floor. O’Reilly pulled Cole to ringside and set up for a brainbuster, but Cole hit him with a knee to escape it. Cole superkicked O’Reilly and then rolled him back inside the ring.

O’Reilly tried to stand up and then fell face first to the mat. The referee checked on O’Reilly. Meanwhile, MJF showed up and tried to hit Cole with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but Cole ducked it. Cole superkicked MJF off the apron. O’Reilly rolled up Cole for a two count. Cole caught O’Reilly in an inside cradle moments later and got the three count.

Adam Cole defeated Kyle O’Reilly in 10:50 to earn a match against MJF at AEW Worlds End.

After the match, MJF sold jaw pain and then exited via through the crowd. Cole stood on the ropes and jawed at MJF, who stood on the floor and barked back at him. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett were in the ring. Cole offered O’Reilly a handshake, but O’Reilly rolled out of the ring…

Powell’s POV: MJF returned for that? Anyway, O’Reilly being pissy with Cole, Taven, and Bennett over Roderick Strong’s injury is a turnoff and it doesn’t even make sense. How is it their fault that MJF wrapped Strong’s arm in a chair and then stomped on it? Cole, Taven, and Bennett came out to help Strong BEFORE O’Reilly did. On the bright side, at least they didn’t stretch this out even more by having O’Reilly win this match to put off Cole vs. MJF again.

Excalibur said Tony Khan made Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Hangman Page vs. Orange Cassidy in a four-way for the AEW World Championship official for the Worlds End pay-per-view…

Backstage, “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler spoke about the Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite that will benefit their home city of Asheville, North Carolina. Harwood said the show needs a big match and suggested they put their names in the hat for it. Harwood also challenged the Death Riders to show up on AEW Collision to have a conversation…

A video aired for next week’s AEW Holiday Bash event that will feature Darby Allin vs. Will Ospreay in a Continental Classic match, and Mercedes Mone vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Title… [C]

Chris Jericho hosted a New York Minute while Bryan Keith stood by. Jericho said Keith will face Cardona on ringside while he’s on commentary. Jericho also hyped a contract signing segment between him and Cardona for this week’s ROH on HonorClub…

A video package recapped the Continental Classic matches that played out on Saturday’s Collision…

Excalibur hyped Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic blue league match for Saturday’s AEW Collision. He also hyped Darby Allin vs. Will Osprey for next week’s Dynamite…

Tony Schiavone’s interview with Darby Allin from earlier in the day was shown. Allin said the Death Riders are slowly chipping away at everything that makes AEW what it is. Allin said he understands that a lot of young guys don’t want to get involved because it’s the first time they’ve made a living in pro wrestling. Allin said if they don’t get involved then it’s going to keep happening.

Allin punched himself in the face a few times and bled from the mouth. Allin said the blood and violence don’t bother him. He said the thing that bothers him is no one doing anything about it. Allin spoke about the Continental Classic and said he needs to win it because it represents the passion of AEW. Allin said nothing fools Moxley better than the lies he tells himself…

Excalibur once again hyped Darby Allin vs. Will Osprey for next week’s Dynamite…

Ricochet and Brody King made their entrances for the second Continental Classic match took place…

Powell’s POV: I guess this means they are going to close the show with the AEW Women’s Championship match even though it’s barely been mentioned tonight.

4. Brody King vs. Ricochet in a Continental Classic gold league match. Both men ended up at ringside a couple of minutes into the match. King powerbombed Ricochet on the apron. King sat Riocchet in a chair next to the barricade and then hit him with a running crossbody block going into a PIP break. [C]