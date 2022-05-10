What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Steel cage match announced for Monday’s show

May 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a steel cage match

Powell’s POV: I assume that Raw will also feature the announcement of some matches for the Hell in a Cell event that will be held on June 5 in Chicago. Monday’s Raw will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Scope Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.

