AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something

-Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

-Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest

-Serpentico vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

-Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn vs. Fly Def

-Trip Jordy vs. Jora Johl

-Brick City Boyz vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

-Kevin Knight and The DCK vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

-Jake Manning vs. Alex Reynolds

-Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat

-Evil Uno and 10 vs. Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.