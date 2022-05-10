AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something
-Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue
-Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest
-Serpentico vs. Capt. Shawn Dean
-Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn vs. Fly Def
-Trip Jordy vs. Jora Johl
-Brick City Boyz vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson
-Kevin Knight and The DCK vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo
-Jake Manning vs. Alex Reynolds
-Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat
-Evil Uno and 10 vs. Tiger Ruas and Cezar Bononi
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
