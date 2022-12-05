AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny for the Regina Di Wave Championship

Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center.