AEW Revolution lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held tonight in San Francisco, California at Chase Center.

-MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a sixty-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship

-Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death match

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship

-“The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews for the AEW Trios Titles

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Antony Bowens vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy and Danhausen in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Christian Cage vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in a Final Burial match

-Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho with the Jericho Appreciation Society banned from ringside

-(Pre-Show) Mark Briscoe, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Josh Woods, Ari Daivari, and Tony Nese

Powell’s POV: AEW events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events stream via FITE TV internationally). Join me for my live review as the show airs beginning with a one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).