3/4 WWE in Toronto results: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Title, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE Live Event

March 4, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum

Results courtesy of WrestlingObserver.com

1. Charlotte Flair defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

2. Ridge Holland over Joaquin Wilde.

3. Rhea Ripley beat Raquel Rodriguez.

4. Santos Escobar over LA Knight.

5. Kevin Owens beat LA Knight in a Toronto Street Fight.

6. Ricochet defeated Intercontinental Champion Gunther by DQ.

7. Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Ricochet beat “Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

8. Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Reigns won the match using a low-blow.