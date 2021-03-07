AEW Revolution results: Powell’s live review of Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW Championship, Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF for the AEW Tag Titles, surprise debut, Face of the Revolution ladder match for a TNT Title shot

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Revolution

Aired live March 7, 2021 on pay-per-view

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place



AEW Revolution Buy-In Pre-Show

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were on commentary to start. Excalibur ran through the pay-per-view lineup and included the rules for the main event… A video package spotlighted the AEW Tag Title match…

Britt Baker made her entrance for the pre-show match. She said Reba was attacked by Nyla Rose and can’t compete. Reba limped out using a single crutch. Baker said Tony Khan agreed that a replacement was needed. Maki Itoh made her entrance and sang on her way to the ring. Riho and Thunder Rosa made their entrances while ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the introductions…

1. Maki Itoh and Britt Baker (w/Reba) vs. Riho and Thunder Rosa. Riho got the better of Baker to start and put her down with back to back dropkicks, then performed a head-scissors takedown. Rosa and Itoh tagged in. Itoh played to the crowd and then flipped them off while Rosa shook her head in disgust.

The broadcast team noted that Itoh worked a pair of tournament matches 48 hours earlier in Japan, then took the 18-hour flight to the United States. Itoh and Riho ended up in the ring together. Baker took Riho to ringside and worked her over. Back in the ring, Itoh went for her headbutt, but Riho moved out of the way.

Riho was isolated by Itoh and Baker. Itoh applied a chinlock and held up her middle finger with his other hand, but Riho reached the ropes. Riho avoided a charging Itoh in the corner and then clotheslined her over the top rope. Rhio performed a top rope cross body block for a two count.

Rosa eventually tagged in and performed a running senton on Baker that led to a two count. Itoh checked in and delivered a headbutt to Rosa’s stomach, which led to a two count. Rosa performed a cutter on Ito and then tagged out. Itoh dropped Rosa with a swinging DDT. Rosa rolled under the ropes, but Itoh dragged her to the middle of the ring and went for a top rope headbutt, but Rosa moved.

Riho checked in and was rolled into a single crab, but Riho reached the ropes to break the hold. The broadcast team noted that Itoh had yet to beat Riho in a match. Riho and Itoh traded elbow strikes. Itoh used her head to block one of the strikes. Baker checked in and performed a side suplex and went for the pin, but Rosa ran in and broke it up.

Rosa and Baker checked in. Baker DDT’d Rosa and covered her, but Rosa hooked her into a pin for a two count. Reba climbed onto the apron and dropped her crutch. Baker went after Rosa and ended up knocking Reba off the apron. Rosa performed a Death Valley Driver on Baker and had her beat, but Itoh broke it up.

Rosa threw Itoh to ringside. The cameras missed Riho taking out Itoh with a dive at ringside. Baker avoided a move by Rosa and then superkicked her. Baker shoved Rosa, causing the referee to move, and then Reba hit Rosa with a crutch from the floor. Baker covered Rosa and scored the pin.

Maki Itoh and Britt Baker defeated Riho and Thunder Rosa in 14:50.

Afterward, the referee held up the arms of Itoh and Baker, and they both held up their middle fingers…

Powell’s POV: A nice show opening match. Itoh was a fun surprise replacement for Reba, the in-ring action was strong, and the finish was well executed.

A video package spotlighted the pay-per-view main event… Excalibur and Schiavone ran through the pay-per-view lineup again. Jim Ross entered to the Oklahoma fight song and joined the broadcast team. A hoarse Ross made a pitch for the pay-per-view and said it would have people talking for days to come to close out the pre-show…

AEW Revolution Main Card

The show opened with a memorial graphic for Jim Crockett Jr… The broadcast team of Ross, Excalibur, and Schiavone checked in again while pyro shot off on the stage…

1. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho and MJF (w/Wardlow) for the AEW Tag Titles. Roberts delivered in-ring introduction for the title match.