Howard Finkel dead at age 69

April 16, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel has died at age 69. The WWE.com story did not offer any details regarding the cause of death.

Powell’s POV: Finkel was the gold standard for pro wrestling ring announcers. He debuted as a ring announcer in 1977. He became a WWE/WWF employee in 1980 and is touted as the first employee under the Vincent Kennedy McMahon era. My condolences to Finkel’s family, friends, and many fans.


