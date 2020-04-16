Howard Finkel dead at age 69

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel has died at age 69. The WWE.com story did not offer any details regarding the cause of death.

Powell’s POV: Finkel was the gold standard for pro wrestling ring announcers. He debuted as a ring announcer in 1977. He became a WWE/WWF employee in 1980 and is touted as the first employee under the Vincent Kennedy McMahon era. My condolences to Finkel’s family, friends, and many fans.

In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2020



