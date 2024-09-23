Vince McMahon statement on the Netflix “Mr. McMahon” documentary

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon issued the following statement via social media regarding the Netflix “Mr. McMahon” documentary.

Powell’s POV: Vince is obviously trying to get out front of the documentary. The graphic for the series uses the words “Mastermind” and “Madman” to describe him. All six parts of the documentary will be released on Wednesday.