Vince McMahon statement on the Netflix “Mr. McMahon” documentary

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Vince McMahon issued the following statement via social media regarding the Netflix “Mr. McMahon” documentary.
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 23, 2024
Powell’s POV: Vince is obviously trying to get out front of the documentary. The graphic for the series uses the words “Mastermind” and “Madman” to describe him. All six parts of the documentary will be released on Wednesday.
He says “an affair I ended” as if him ending it is some great guy stat? LMAO. He’s trash, as is all the virtue-signaling hypocrites here and elsewhere who kept watching WWF/WWE programming despite knowing about the NUMEROUS sexual assault allegtions, including rape. YI wouldn’t put any more money into his pocket by watching this documentary.I don’t need to watch that to know what he is
Hey, Angry Mike, who are you voting for? Hypocrite.