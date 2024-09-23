What's happening...

Vince McMahon statement on the Netflix “Mr. McMahon” documentary

September 23, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon issued the following statement via social media regarding the Netflix “Mr. McMahon” documentary.

Powell’s POV: Vince is obviously trying to get out front of the documentary. The graphic for the series uses the words “Mastermind” and “Madman” to describe him. All six parts of the documentary will be released on Wednesday.

  1. mjoseph September 23, 2024 @ 7:14 pm

    He says “an affair I ended” as if him ending it is some great guy stat? LMAO. He’s trash, as is all the virtue-signaling hypocrites here and elsewhere who kept watching WWF/WWE programming despite knowing about the NUMEROUS sexual assault allegtions, including rape. YI wouldn’t put any more money into his pocket by watching this documentary.I don’t need to watch that to know what he is

