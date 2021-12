CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker, Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match, Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai, Edris Enofe vs. Boa, Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase, Harland’s in-ring debut, and more (31:06)…

Click here for the December 14 NXT TV audio review.

