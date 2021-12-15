AEW Dynamite in Texas (reports needed), MLW Fusion Alpha, AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Eric Young, Rene Dupree

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Garland, Texas at Curtis Cullwell Center. The show carries the “Winter is Coming” theme and is headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-MLW Fusion Alpha streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page. The show is billed as the Alpha miniseries finale and includes Tajiri vs. Atsuki Aoyagi for the MLW Middleweight Championship. My review will be available as the show streams, and Dot Net Members hear my weekly audio review.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Garland, Texas. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 38 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a F grade 36 percent of our post show voters. B finished second with 30 percent. The trolls won this week. I gave the show a B grade and enjoyed the AEW Tag Title match and the debut of Hook.

Birthdays and Notables

-Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz) is 42.

-Rene Dupree (Rene Goguen) is 38.