AEW Dark preview: Nine matches announced for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. M’Badu and Bshp King.

-Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet.

-Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Shawn Dean and Cesar Bonani.

-Penelope Ford vs. Alex Garcia.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Dark Order 5 and 10.

-“The Natural Nightmares” Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. John Silver and Colt Cabana.

-Nyla Rose vs. Rache Chanel.

-Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.

-Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian vs. Ray Rosas and Ryzin.

AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.



