UWN Prime Time Live PPV, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, David Sammartino, Tajiri, Stacy Carter, Candice LeRae, Skandor Akbar

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series continues tonight on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV at 8CT/9ET. The 90-minute show is headlined by Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA National Championship. The show is available for $7.99 on FITE TV, and DirecTV is charging $11.99. FITE also has a four-week bundle pricing option.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features Dez and Wentz vs. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on Eric Young’s best Impact matches.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The nine match show includes Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. John Silver and Colt Cabana. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-David Sammartino is 60.

-Yoshihiro Tajiri is 50.

-Stacy Carter is 50.

-Candice LeRae (Candice Gargano) is 35.

-The late Skandor Akbar (Jimmy Wehba) was born on September 29, 1934. He died on August 19, 2010 at age 75.



