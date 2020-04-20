AEW Being The Elite video: Matt Jackson vs. Nick Jackson highlights episode 200

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Young Bucks released the second part of episode 200 of the “Being The Elite” YouTube series. Watch the full video below or via the Being The Elite YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the Bucks on episode 200. There’s no way they could have expected the series to make such an impact.



