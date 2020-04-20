What's happening...

AEW’s Tony Khan making NFL headlines for online spat with Jacksonville Jaguars’ player

April 20, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan is making headlines in NFL circles following an online exchange with Jacksonville Jaguars’ disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Khan, who is the senior vice president of football administration and technology of the Jaguars team that is owned by his father, responded to Ngakoue calling him out for having yet to honor his trade request (see the exchange below).

Powell’s POV: This isn’t a good look for Khan or Ngakoue. While Khan’s sarcastic comment that implied Ngakoue’s antics are hurting his trade value is a fair assessment of the situation, I don’t see how Khan responding publicly and drawing more attention to their issues is helping the cause. For what it’s worth, Khan and Randy Orton also had a Twitter sparring session back in November.


