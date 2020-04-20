AEW’s Tony Khan making NFL headlines for online spat with Jacksonville Jaguars’ player

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan is making headlines in NFL circles following an online exchange with Jacksonville Jaguars’ disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Khan, who is the senior vice president of football administration and technology of the Jaguars team that is owned by his father, responded to Ngakoue calling him out for having yet to honor his trade request (see the exchange below).

Powell’s POV: This isn’t a good look for Khan or Ngakoue. While Khan’s sarcastic comment that implied Ngakoue’s antics are hurting his trade value is a fair assessment of the situation, I don’t see how Khan responding publicly and drawing more attention to their issues is helping the cause. For what it’s worth, Khan and Randy Orton also had a Twitter sparring session back in November.

I’m not in hiding sir, I’m in isolation getting ready for the draft. I’ve been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn’t know that since you unfollowed me (again). — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Since your feeling might today let’s both let the world in on the truth. We been had a discussion that the chargers game was my last game. Yet you try to back door the situation without answering any of my camps calls. Smh you spoiled bra.. holding up people for no reason 🤡 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

It’s a new regime here sir. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the contributions you made here. That said, tweeting insults at me won’t get you traded any faster. Only good trade compensation will do that. Please redirect your efforts into a more productive outlet — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Just trade me . I don’t need the speech 🏁 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

Show me the compensation. I’m sure you’re really driving up the price today btw. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020



