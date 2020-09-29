UWN Prime Time Live lineup: Six matches set for tonight’s pay-per-view

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s UWN Prime Time Live pay-per-view.

-Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA National Championship.

-So Cal Distancing vs. Real Money Brothers for the United Wrestling Tag Titles.

-Nicole Savoy vs. Allysin Kay.

-Ruby Raze vs. Cece Chanel.

-Papadon vs. Remy Marcel.

-Chris Dickinson in action.

Powell’s POV: Serena Deeb was originally scheduled to face Kay, but Deeb pulled herself from the show for precautionary measures after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The 90-minute Prime Time Live pay-per-views are available on FITE.TV for $7.99 individually, and there’s also a four-show bundle available for $23.99. DirecTV sells individual shows for $11.99 per episode.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...