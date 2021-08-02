WWE Raw in Chicago (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Austin Theory, Max Caster, Takayuki Iizuka, Jimmy Golden, Devon Dudley, Yoshi Tatsu, John Laurinaitis, Kid Kash, El Texano Jr., George Hackenschmidt, Roddy Piper

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. The show features Raw Women’s Champion Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred non-title, er, Championship Contenders Match. Goldberg will appear on the show, and Randy Orton is advertised on the arena website. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Takayuki Iizuka is 55 today.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) is 36 today. He recently returned to WWE.

-Austin Theory (Austin White) is 25 today.

-Jimmy Golden turned 71 on Sunday. He also worked as Bunkhouse Buck in WCW and as Jack Swagger Sr. in WWE.

-Longtime referee Mike Chioda turned 55 on Sunday.

-Devon Dudley (Devon Hughes) 49 on Sunday.

-Yoshi Tatsu (Naofumi Yamamoto) turned 44 on Sunday.

-The late George Hackenschmidt was born on August 1, 1877. He died at age 90 on February 19, 1968.

-WWE executive John Laurinaitis turned 59 on Saturday.

-Kid Kash (David Cash) turned 52 on Saturday.

-El Texano Jr. (Juan Aguilar Leos) turned 37 on Saturday.

-Max Caster turned 31 on Saturday.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) died of a heart attack at age 61 on July 31, 2015.