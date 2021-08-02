NXT TV preview: The full lineup for Tuesday’s Syfy show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are were taped on Wednesday, July 21 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ikemen Jiro vs. Ridge Holland.

-Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong.

-“The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. LA Knight and Cameron Grimes.

-Joe Gacy vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match.

-Top Dolla and Ashante The Adonis vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wild.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a Love Her or Lose Her match (Lumis can’t pursue Indi Hartwell if he loses).

Powell's POV: The show will feature more with Karrion Kross, Samoa Joe, and William Regal.