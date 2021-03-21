WWE Fastlane lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held today in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship with Edge as the special enforcer.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a No Holds Barred match.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali for the U.S. Championship.

-Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss.

-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Powell’s POV: Edge beat Jey Uso on Friday’s Smackdown to become the special enforcer for the WWE Universal Championship match. The Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon match has apparently been pulled from the lineup. Join John Moore for his live review of the WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET, and I’ll take over for the main show at 6CT/7ET (following my live review of the NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view this afternoon). Jake Barnett and I will co-host a Fastlane audio review for Dot Net Members after the show tonight.