AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s All Out go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s lawyer in a non-title match.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent.

-Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela.

-The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express vs. Private Party and Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian.

Powell’s POV: The two teams that win the eight-man tag match will face each other at Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite tonight at 7CT/8ET. I will be taking part in a fantasy football draft tonight, soDot Net Members hear my Dynamite audio review on Thursday, and then we’ll get back to same night audio reviews next week.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...