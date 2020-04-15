4/15 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Matt Riddle and a mystery partner vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Tag Titles, Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner, Charlotte Flair’s appearance, the beginning of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

Aired April 15, 2020 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT aired with the Slipknot theme playing in the background. The video did point out Killer Kross making a cameo appearance in the end of the closing cinematic…

Tom Philips and Byron Saxton checked in from the live commentary table. Finn Balor made his entrance and the commentators noted that Balor’s current goal is the NXT UK Championship…

1. Finn Balor vs. Fabien Aichner (w/Marcel Barthel). Balor got a two count after a quick side headlock takedown. Aichner reversed the move into an armbar. Balor countered into a headscissors submission which Aichner quickly escaped and turned into a headlock on Balor. Both men traded suplex counters with Aichner nailing Balor with a nice release hammerlock toss. Balor countered a Sunset Flip into a dropkick. More counters were traded until Balor hit Aichner with a forearm drop. The show went to commercial after Balor with a diving jump kick to ringside. [c]

Aichner nailed Balor with a Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, leading to Aichner dominating Balor for a few minutes. Balor responded to a chop with a flurry of strikes and a snapmare. Aichner blocked a PK and came back with a strick combination. Balor’s body was covered in welts and bruises from Aichner’s strikes. Balor escaped a hold and hit Aichner with a stomp. Balor hit Aichner with a slingblade. Aichner got a rollup on Balor after a distraction from Barthel. Balor kicked out but Aichner deadlifted Balor into a suplex.

At ringside Balor was next to the steps, but he avoided a Aichner knee. Balor gave Barthel a Sling Blade and a shotgun dropkick into the barricade. Barthel tossed Balor back in the ring and hit a tightrope springboard moonsault. Balor knocked Aichner to the mat and hit Aichner with Coup De Grace. Balor hit Aichner with 1916 for the victory.

Finn Balor defeated Fabien Aichner via pinfall in 8:28 of on air TV Time.

Phillips noted the bruises and cars that Balor got from the match with Aichner. Balor trash talked Walter in the camera…

They cut to Velveteen Dream sitting on his sex couch waiting for Adam Cole. Byron Saxton noted that Charlotte Flair will address the NXT Women’s Division later in the show…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good match with a commercial break in between. Solid showcase for Balor, but Aichner continues to show that he’s is definitely underutilized as Walter’s henchman. The guy is a good combination of Strength and Agility. Aichner has the best in-ring parts of Cesaro and Rey Fenix and they need to really take advantage of that someday. Maybe his promos aren’t great. Anyway, I do like them building up towards what should be a great Balor vs. Walter match.

Tom Phillips hyped up Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Gonzalez for later in the show. The show cut to a video package, spotlighting the Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai feud, featuring Raquel Gonzalez’s constant interference…

Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton checked in from the commentary table where they discussed Charlotte Flair. Tom cut to a Charlotte Flair interview. Flair talked about backing up what she says. Flair said Ripley is in fact the future, but Flair is not going to apologize for greatness. Charlotte said she’s going to solidify her legacy as NXT Women’s Champion by taking over the past, present, and future of Women’s Wrestling. Flair bragged about beating Paige at her peak and even beating Trish Stratus. Flair listed all of the women she beat including dominating the undefeated Asuka and making Ronda Rousey suffer. Flair talked about how the new generation wants a shot at the champion now. Flair talked about how she’s looking at Mia Yim in particular because Yim was the first person Flair wrestled in WWE. Flair said after she takes care of Yim, she’s going to take everybody else out one by one. Flair said she’s going to best, past, present, and future…

John’s Thoughts: It might just be the new setting, but I think that may have been one of Charlotte Flair’s best promos of all time. She was arrogant and laid out a good mission statement. I like her calling out Mia Yim out of left field and having a good backstory. It also made it look like Charlotte was calling her shots which is a positive.

2. Xia Li vs. Aliyah. Li quickly dominated Aliyah, causing Aliyah to run around the ring. Aliyah hid behind the referee. This allowed Aliyah to hit Li with a pump kick. Aliyah fired up and hit Li with a Thesz Press. Aliyah then locked Li in a chinlock. Li fended off Aliyah with a series of kicks. Li hit Aliyah with a shotgun dropkick. Li hit Aliyah with a spinning waterfall kick for the victory.

Xia Li defeated Aliyah via pinfall in 3:11.

A video package aired which spotlighted the wrestlers in the NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Byron Saxton hyped up Isaiah Scott vs. Akira Tozawa for after the break. The match graphics had a win-loss record to spotlight the round robin rules of the first round…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Aliyah can’t catch a break. She disappears for stretches and comes back to more losses. I’m curious as to Aliyah’s win-loss record during her long WWE tenure. I do understand Li being protected given WWE’s want to get into the Chinese market as well as Li’s continual improvement every time she gets TV time. She’s still not quite ready for long matches though.

“Stallion” Matt Riddle was shown on the phone chatting with “Stallion” Pete Dunne. Pete Dunne refused to reveal who’s Riddle mystery partner was to Riddle and Riddle told Dunne, “Bro!”…

2. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (Record 0-0) vs. Akira Tozawa (Record 0-0) in a Group B match of the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Byron noted that Tozawa is a former Cruiserweight Champion, but he must be disappointed because he only held the title for a week. The match started off with chain wrestling. Phillips said he’s looking forward most to seeing El Hijo Del Fantasma (a.k.a King Cuerno) making his debut in the tournament. Scott and Tozawa traded strikes with Tozawa’s right hand getting the upper hand. Tozawa kicked Scott to ringside. Tozawa gave Scott kicks when he had higher ground.

Tozawa tossed Scott off the apron when he tried to come up. Scott hit Tozawa with a dropkick to send Tozawa to to the mat heading into commercial.[c]



