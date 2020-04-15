4/15 AEW Dynamite TV results: Barnett’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred empty arena match for the AEW Title, Colt Cabana vs. Lance Archer in a TNT Title tournament quarterfinal match, Chuck Taylor vs. Kip Sabian, Sammy Guevara vs. Sugar D

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 28)

Taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory

Aired April 15, 2020 on TNT

A video package opened the show and showed Lance Archer beating down people in the woods again, while Jake Roberts spoke about how he was a dog, and the TNT Championship was a bone. He said every time Lance wins, he gets a little bit closer to what we want. He then said that he’s watched Cold Cabana for years, and he’s got some stuff, but not enough. Jake claimed Archer was angry, because he was forced out of the US to go to Japan to earn a living. He then said that people should heed his words, or they would pay the price. Jericho and Schiavone were shown at the commentary table. They plugged tonight’s matches, including Cabana vs. Archer, Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor, Britt Baker, and more.

A Colt Cabana video package was shown, where he said he thinks he’s blowing away everyone’s expectations. He spoke about Archer being dominant in Japan, but spoke about his track record all over the world being even better. He said he wanted to show his worth and prove himself, and said he’s beaten big bad dudes before. Colt said he didn’t realize when he started that his goal was the TNT Championship, but the opportunity presented itself and he’s fully committed.

Colt then made his entrance in the arena, followed by Lance Archer.

1. Colt Cabana vs. Lance Archer: They went back and forth a bit early, with Colt showing his playfulness, and Archer looking deadly serious. Archer retreated to the floor after getting dumped onto the apron, and they played a bit of cat and mouse as Archer started chasing Colt around. Jericho said Colt needs to get serious or Archer would take it out on his ass. Colt went for a splash in the corner, but got caught and slammed for a near fall.

Colt tried chopping at Archer, but he showed no effect and then cut him down with a clothesline. Archer then choked Cabana in the corner with his knee, and then stomped on him. Colt threw a gut punch, but Archer didn’t react. He then punched Cabana down and performed a spinning Vader Bomb out of the corner for a near fall…[c]

My Take: A solid beginning of the show. The video package for Colt and Archer was well done, and the extra production touches everywhere give the show a slick feel. They’ve had to pivot away from Archer vs. Cody for now, but they are doing a nice job of keeping it on the back burner with Jake’s promos.

Archer landed a hard kick to the face, and then slapped Cabana around. Cold fired back with a series of kicks, but was quickly grounded again by a gut punch. Archer climbed up top and attempted a splash, but Colt moved out of the way. Colt then landed an elbow and a flying head scissors. He then landed a splash for a two count. Colt landed some punches and a Boom Boom elbow, but Archer shrugged it off and landed a Monty Brown style Pounce.

Archer landed a chokeslam, and then backed up to the corner to line Colt up. He took a charge at Colt in the corner, but he got the elbow up. Colt went to the second rope, but Archer caught him with the Blackout for the win.

Lance Archer defeated Colt Cabana at 12:42

After the match, we got a video package from Britt Baker where she cast herself as a hero for her valiant performance last week, and said she was a true winner for fighting fair after Shida used her illegal brutal tactics on her. The show then pivoted to a prediction from Ariel Helwani for Moxley vs. Hager, and he predicted Hager to win because of his MMA bonafides. Tazz then gave his prediction, and he went with Jon Moxley, who he thinks will keep the fight away from the ring…[c]

My Take: An entertaining match from Archer and Cabana. I never really felt like Colt had a real chance, and that kept the drama down a bit, but they worked hard and delivered a convincing effort. I’d like to see AEW continue to give Colt opportunities to shine, because I think he’d be a much better fit with opponents that can play into the more unique parts of his act. Archer was all business that didn’t really have the ability at this point in his act to show some ass so to speak.

Cassandra Golden made her way to the ring, followed by Britt Baker. Hikaru Shida was in the crowd, and Baker talked some trash to her.

2. Britt Baker vs. Cassandra Golden: Baker landed a superkick right out of the gate. Baker dragged Golden over to the ropes and had her bite down on the bottom rope. She then stomped on her and made a cover for the win.

Britt Baker defeated Cassandra Golden at 0:48

Sammy Guevara is next, as well as the “Bubbly Bunch”, which appears to be a Brady Bunch spoof with the Inner Circle. Ron Funches predicted Jon Moxley to retain his title. Mike Goldberg made his prediction for Jake Hager.

My Take: The predictions for the Title Match are good fun. Mike Golberg was extra over the top with his TV announcer voice praising Hager.

Santana was shown mocking Nick and Matt Jackson on a facetime conversation with Ortiz. They mocked Nick Jackson for trying to be like Sammy Guevara. He then joined the conversation and punched a bag while saying that Matt Hardy was a loser for calling him a fake latino. Jake Hager joined in and said he would choke out the entire Elite, and that he would beat the shit out of Jon Moxley to become the AEW World Champion. Jericho then praised him for being undefeated, and said Guevara looked sexy today.

Jericho asked what you call an idiot who has been missing for weeks, and likes horses? Hangman Page. He then spilled some orange juice and fed an egg to his dogs. In the arena, Sugar Dunkerton made his entrance, going by Suge D aka Pineapple Pete. Sammy Guevara then made his entrance. Jericho called him his sexy protege, who reminds him of a young Chris Jericho.

3. Sammy Guevara vs. Suge D: Guevara clowned on Suge with a takedown and a floatover. Jericho said his team name when he tags with Guevara is the Sex Gods. Suge landed a kick, but Guevara came back with a running knee. He then pulled Suge out to the floor and landed a kick to the back. In the ring, Guevara landed a delayed vertical suplex for a two count. He then picked up Suge in a fireman’s carry for some squats, and then performed a samoan drop for a two count.

Jericho took credit for signing Sammy Guevara into AEW. Sammy continued to control the offense and landed a nice dropkick. He then paid homage to Jericho and did a one legged cover for two. Guevara missed a splash in the corner, and Suge got a short comeback, but Sammy shut him down with a knee to the back of the head. He then landed his Burning GTS and got the win.

Sammy Guevara defeated Suge D at 7:15

After the match, Sammy grabbed a mic and said he would offer a preview of his first round TNT Championship tournament match. He then returned to attack Suge D. Darby Allin then entered to make the save…[c]

My Take: A nice showcase match for Guevara. Jericho went way out of his way to put him over on the microphone. The Darby run in at the end really needed a live crowd, because it would have been a nice moment in that scenario.



