Wade Barrett signs WWE deal, leaves the door open for an in-ring return

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wade Barrett (a/k/a Stu Bennett) announced in a Sports Illustrated interview that he has signed a WWE contract to serve as a regular color commentator for the NXT brand. “I hope this lasts for a long time, that’s our intent,” Barrett told Justin Barrasso. Barrett stated that he signed a one-year deal with an option for an extension.

Barrett also spoke about moving to the broadcast table and away from the ring. “Pro wrestling has always been a true love of mine, especially commentary. Physically, I feel 100 percent. My body feels incredibly good. I’m not doing commentary because I had a career-ending injury. I want to focus on commentary because I’m passionate about it. That’s not to say I won’t pull the boots back on at some point, but commentary is my focus and I am extremely excited about it.” Read the full story at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: Barrett was also complimentary of Billy Corgan and his time with the NWA. While Barrett did some work in the UK for the World of Sport series, his work on the NWA Powerrr series really stood out and likely put him on WWE’s radar for his current position.



