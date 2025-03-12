AEW Dynamite results (3/12): Barnett’s live review of the Revolution fallout show with AEW International Title eliminator tournament matches, Kenny Omega, Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, and MJF speak

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 284)

March 12, 2025 in Fresno, California at Save Mart Center

Simulcast live on TBS and Max

The show opened with Kenny Omega making his ring entrance. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz were the commentary team for tonight’s show. Video clips were shown of Omega’s victory at Revolution. He was announced as an AEW Grand Slam Champion.

Omega reflected on his comeback and said his return felt like a dream state. He thanked the fans and doctors who supported him, as well as Will Ospreay. Kenny declared that not only is he back, but he’s back with something he never thought he’d ever hold again, a singles title. He said there was one more person he truly needed to thank, and said it was controversial, and thanked Konosuke Takeshita. Omega said he had pushed him to a place he wouldn’t have been able to reach himself, and for making the International Championship a Global title.

He continued and referenced the Dynasty International Championship Eliminator Tournament, and said he would be watching closely for who will face him at Dynasty on April 6th. Omega said goodbye to the crowd and greeted folks on his way to the back. As he reached the stage, the Opps made their ring entrance, with Shibata having a brief staredown with Omega.

1. The Opps (Shibata, Joe, Hook) vs. Vinny Pacifico, Eli Theseus, and Gabriel Aeros: Joe started the match with Theseus. He got in some quick strikes and tagged in Hook. Aeros joined from the opposition team. Hook quickly landed a hip toss, and Aeros ran to tag Pacifico. Shibata tagged in and landed some kicks and strikes in the corner. He then landed a running dropkick and a suplex. Shibata then finished him off with a PK.

The Opps defeated Vinny Pacifico, Eli Theseus, and Gabriel Aeros at 2:17

After the match, Ricochet gave a backstage interview. He said he was screwed at Revolution, and he didn’t want that stupid robe anyways. Ricochet said he entered the Eliminator Tournament because he still wants gold, and he offered his first round opponent Katsuyori Shibata a chance to quit ahead of Collision and save himself the embarrassment.

Excalibur then introduced a video package that showed highlights from AEW Revolution over the weekend. Swerve Strickland was interviewed after the Revolution PPV and was asked about when he wanted to challenge for the AEW World Championship. He answered Dynasty in Philadelphia, because one year ago at Dynasty he became the first Black AEW Champion and he planned to do it again. Adam Copeland approached him and told him that he didn’t get beat, and he plans to get another shot at the AEW World Championship…[c]

My Take: A busy opening quarter hour. Omega’s speech was fairly short but got his message of gratitude across well. The Eliminator Tournament feels less interesting than setting him up with a strong feud partner. I’m hoping the Copeland stuff is a fake out and we don’t have to deal with him hovering around the AEW World Championship for very much longer.

Jon Moxley cut a promo backstage. He said everyone should appreciate the irony of an opportunist telling him that he got a gift. Moxley was mad at himself for putting Copeland away before Christian got involved. He admires Copeland for coming forward even after he knew he hurt him, but he doesn’t respect anybody who complains about the rules. Moxley said he’ll take the rules and throw out Copeland’s excuses. He declared himself a professional, and one of the things that makes him a professional is that he doesn’t make the same mistakes twice. A graphic appeared that said Copeland will face Moxley in a street fight for the AEW Championship next week in Omaha.

Hologram made his entrance with “Harleygram” Harley Cameron behind him. He was then joined by Powerhouse Hobbs. They were followed by Dralistico and Brian Cage.

2. Dralistico and Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hologram: Cage and Hobbs brawled on the floor before the match officially got started. Dralistico controlled the action in the ring early on, and tagged in Cage as they focused on Hologram. Cage was sent to the floor by a head scissors, but Cage caught Hologram’s dive and delivered a suplex on the floor. Cage then used Hologram for some bicep curls and tossed him back into the ring…[c]

The Beat Mortos showed up at ringside to beat down Hologram. Harleygram then showed up to perform a dance that distracted Mortos enough that he lost interest. Hologram got hit with a Crucifix Bomb by Dralistico in the ring, but was able to scramble for a tag to Hobbs. The match started to break down a little bit, as all four men ended up in the ring. Hobbs landed a big powerslam on Cage. A moment later, Cage used a double team with Dralistico to land a German Suplex, and then a vertical suplex on Hobbs from the apron back into the ring.

Hobbs landed a gnarly sprinbuster on Cage on the apron. Dralistico tried to trade strikes with Hobbs, but got caught with a spinebuster off of a springboard and Hobbs got the win.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Hologram defeated Brian Cage and Dralistico at 10:34

After the match, Hobbs had a staredown with Cage and Lance Archer. Alicia Atout then interviewed the Hurt Syndicate about what’s next. Shelton Benjamin said they wanted to know who’s ass they would kick next. MVP told them to take the week off, and he would handle TV. We then got a video package that focused on the Timeless Toni Storm character and her feud with Mariah May. Toni Storm then made her entrance onto the stage.

She said she had stitches in her lip, staples in her head, and glass in her ass, this tramp is still the champ. Toni said Revolution was her Hollywood Ending, and part of her heart will be gone forever, and it was well worth it. She said it was time for a new beginning, and this was the most talented locker room in the history of pro wrestling. Toni said the other world title is in a briefcase, and they have belt collectors and forever champions.

Toni said fighting with her is like a zoo, because she bleeds like a pig and fights like a lion, but she’s no pussy. She said nobody swings like Toni Storm, so put your keys in the bowl and lets get this orgy started. As she dropped the mic, she was attacked from behind and left laying on the ground by Megan Bayne…[c]

My Take: Hopefully Strom can help Bayne along in the character department because we know very little about her at this point. Storm’s promo was a lot of fun, though.

The Beast Mortos was back out for an Eliminator Tournament Match. His opponent is a wildcard, who turned out to be Speedball Mike Bailey.

3. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. The Beast Mortos: Bailey landed some flash kicks, but Mortos fired back with a big strike of his own. Bailey landed a standing side kick and then sent Mortos to the floor with a flurry of kicks. He then attempted to dive to the floor, but Mortos avoided it and landed a huge shoulder block. Bailey recovered enough to land some strikes and another kick. He then followed up with a flip dive from the ring to the floor to take down Mortos…[c]