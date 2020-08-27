UWN announces first pay-per-view series match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The United Wrestling Network announced Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Sparks for the September 15 premiere of the Primetime Live pay-per-view series. The match will be for the West Coast Pro Championship held by Hammerstone.

Powell’s POV: UWN announced Thursday that Chris Dickinson will also appear on the show. The series will stream on FITE TV and will also be available on pay-per-view television. The promotion has yet to announce the price of their weekly 90-minute shows.



