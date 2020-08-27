8/27 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of FTR vs. Best Friends vs. The Young Bucks vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles, Jon Moxley vs. MJF contract signing for the AEW Championship match at All Out, Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a tables match

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 47)

Live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired August 27, 2020 on TNT

[Hour One] The AEW opening video aired. The broadcast team of Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone checked in. Ross said they hoped to be joined by Chris Jericho but had not seen him yet. Jericho made his entrance and then joined the broadcast team while the masked socially distanced fans in attendance were shown singing his “Judas” theme song. Jericho raved about fans being in attendance at the show and emphasized that they were masked and socially distanced…

1. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall (w/Allie) in the first match of the tag team gauntlet. Ross noted that the winning team would face Best Friends in the next match (FTR is the final team). The winning team will challenge for the AEW Tag Titles at All Out. Jericho said he hoped that Cody was watching from his hospital bed. Ross said it was a tough subject because they hadn’t been given any updates on Cody’s condition (following last week’s Dark Order attack). In the end, the Bucks hit double V-Trigger knees to the head of Marshall before Nick pinned him.

The Young Bucks beat Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in 6:18 to advance in the tag team gauntlet match.

Powell’s POV: It is good to hear the sound of fans in attendance again. And while their presence will be debated, I am personally comfortable as a viewer because they are masked and socially distanced while at an open-air venue. AEW still has the spectator wrestlers at ringside to help add to the atmosphere. Some of the spectator wrestlers are wearing medical masks while others are not. The spectator wrestlers are COVID tested and appear to be a good distance from the regular fans. On a side note, I am filling in for Jake Barnett tonight because he needed the evening off.

2. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in the second match of the tag team gauntlet match. Best Friends headed to the ring shortly after the pinfall and the gauntlet match resumed. The winning team faces FTR in the final part of the gauntlet match.