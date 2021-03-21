Barry Orton dead at age 62

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Barry Orton (Randal Barry Orton) died on Friday at age 62. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Orton worked for the WWF as Barry O. He was the brother of Bob Orton Jr. and the uncle of WWE star Randy Orton.

Powell’s POV: Orton accused former WWE executive Terry Garvin of making sexual advances on a 1978 car trip. He later came forward with his story when several ring boys accused Garvin and other WWF employees of sexual impropriety. Orton left the pro wrestling business in 1991 and worked as an actor. He returned to the ring for a battle royal held by Pro Wrestling Guerilla in 2011. My condolences to his family and friends.