AEW Dynamite preview: The “Homecoming” lineup for Wednesday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

–Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

-Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera (Jericho must use a top rope move to win).

-Miro vs. Lee Johnson for the TNT Title.

-The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch in an eliminator match for a shot at the NWA Women’s Title

-Christian Cage vs. The Blade.

Powell’s POV: MJF booked the Jericho vs. Guerrera match as part three of the five labours of Jericho. MJF will sit on commentary for the match. Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Jake will be filling in for me on members’ exclusive audio this week.