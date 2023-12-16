AEW Collision results (12/16): Powell’s live review of Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King, Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, and Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Castagnoli in Continental Classic tournament matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 27)

Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center

Aired live December 16, 2023 on TNT

[Hour One] The Winter is Coming graphic appeared for a moment and then they cut to soundbite promos from Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli, Andrade El Idolo, Brody King, Bryan Danielson, and Orange Cassidy. While the tournament entrants spoke briefly about their matches, Cassidy simply said he didn’t know what to say… The Collision opening aired…

Tony Schiavone, Kevin Kelly, and Nigel McGuinness were on commentary, and Dasha was the ring announcer. The broadcast team read through the tournament rules and looked at the leaderboard for the gold and blue leagues… Entrances for the opening match took place Alvaro Riojas and Thunder Rosa checked in from the Spanish broadcast table…

1. Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic tournament blue league match. Kelly noted that Andrade beat Mistico in a trios match in CMLL at Arena Mexico one night earlier.