UWN Prime Time Live lineup: The card for for tonight’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s UWN Prime Time Live pay-per-view.

-Dan Joseph vs. Dom Kubrick for the UWN TV Championship

-Fred Rosser vs. Chris Adonis

-Elayna Black vs. Heather Monroe

-Alex Hammerstone defends the West Coast Pro Championship.

-A big announcement.

Powell’s POV: The 90-minute Prime Time Live pay-per-views are available on FITE.TV for $7.99 individually, and there’s also a four-show bundle available for $23.99. DirecTV sells individual shows for $11.99 per episode.



