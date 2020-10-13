Impact Wrestling TV preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Tuesday’s television show.

-A health update on Rich Swann

-Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee

-Madman Fulton vs. Doc Gallows

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a three-way tag match

