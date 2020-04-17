WrestleMania 37 host stadium opening pushed back to concert postponement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 37 host SoFi Stadium will not open in July as originally scheduled. The stadium announced that a pair of Taylor Swift concerts scheduled for July 25-26 have been postponed to 2021. “We will continue to monitor the COVID-10 situation and remain focused on having a safe and healthy environment for all, now and when we open,” reads a statement released by stadium management (see the full statement below).

Powell’s POV: Stadium construction has continued despite the fact that some of the workers have tested positive for the coronavirus. The NFL’s Rams and Chargers both scheduled to begin preseason play in the stadium in August, though there’s no telling whether the NFL season will take place as scheduled even in stadiums without fans present. Even if the completion of the stadium ends up being delayed, there’s still plenty of time before WrestleMania 37, which is scheduled to be held on March 28, 2021. Of course, only time will tell whether fans will actually be allowed to fill stadiums by then. Fingers crossed.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

