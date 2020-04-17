Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night one preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s AXS TV show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s Rebellion Night One television show.

-Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan.

-Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack for the X Division Championship.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Kylie Rae.

-Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and a mystery partner vs. Madman Fulton, Jake Crist, and Dave Crist.

Powell’s POV: Rebellion was originally scheduled to be a pay-per-view event on Sunday. It was changed to a two-week edition of their Impact Wrestling television show. Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET.



