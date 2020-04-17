EC3 says he controls the narrative following his WWE release

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

EC3 took to social media to address being released from his WWE deal earlier this week. “No. I will not do your podcast,” EC3 wrote on Twitter. “No. I will not do an interview for your website.⁣ No. I am not interested in doing your autograph signing in eight months.⁣ For the first time, in a long time…⁣ I control the narrative now.⁣”

Powell’s POV: I don’t want to spoil anything, but EC3 will NOT be my next guest on the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. I’m used to be rejected, but not before I actually ask the question. Yikes! All kidding aside, I remain baffled by how poorly EC3’s latest WWE run went. I assumed he would do very well on the main roster, but he never received any love from the company’s creative forces.

