Dot Net Weekly, NXT UK on WWE Network, Total Bellas, WWE Raw poll results, Shawn Daivari, El Hijo del Fantasma

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show is in “best of” mode due to not having any first-run content remaining. Haydn Gleed’s written review should be available later today. His weekly audio review for members will be on hiatus until they start running first-run material again.

-Total Bellas airs tonight on E! Network at 8CT/9ET. The episode is listed as “BellaVision” and does not include a description.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote with 29 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 24 percent of the vote each. Using the empty venue curve, I gave show a D grade, though I did enjoy the contract signing between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins that closed the show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shawn Daivari (Dara Shawn Daivari) is 36. He is believed to be on furlough from his job as a WWE producer.

-El Hijo del Fantasma (Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly) is 36.

