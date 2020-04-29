04/29 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: TNT Title tournament semifinal matches with Cody vs. Darby Allin and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer, plus Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt, Best Friends vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian, Jon Moxley promo

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: TNT Title tournament semifinal matches with Cody vs. Darby Allin and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer, plus Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt, Best Friends vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian, Jon Moxley promo, and more (30:55)…

Click here for the April 29 AEW Dynamite audio review.

