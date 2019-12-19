NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, NXT crew home for the holidays, Gene Okerlund

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET and features Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar as the build to NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II continues. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review will be available later today.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an D grade majority vote with 31 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave show a D grade.

-Tonight is the final NXT event until the next USA Network live show on January 8. The next tour outside Florida will begin January 10 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE and will continue on January 11 in Warren, Ohio at Packard Music Hall, and January 12 in Buffalo, New York at Buffalo Riverworks.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Gene Okerlund was born on December 19, 1942. He died on January 2, 2019 at age 76.



