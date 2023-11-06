WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The card for the the Thanksgiving weekend event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held Saturday, November 25 in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.
-Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. “The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in a WarGames match
-Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark for the Women’s World Championship
-Gunther vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship
Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether the are going with a four-on-four match for WarGames or if each team will add a wrestler. It’s unclear whether there will be a women’s WarGames match as of this update. Miz won a four-way match on Raw to earn his title shot, while Stark won a battle royal to earn her title match. My live review will be available as the show streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment