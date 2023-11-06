WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The card for the the Thanksgiving weekend event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held Saturday, November 25 in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.

-Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. “The Judgment Day” Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark for the Women’s World Championship

-Gunther vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether the are going with a four-on-four match for WarGames or if each team will add a wrestler. It’s unclear whether there will be a women’s WarGames match as of this update. Miz won a four-way match on Raw to earn his title shot, while Stark won a battle royal to earn her title match. My live review will be available as the show streams on Peacock. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).