NXT reveals the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic bracket

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT has revealed the following matches for the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Left side of the bracket

-Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolan and Cora Jade.

-Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark.

Right side of the bracket

-Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

-Aliyah and Jessie Kamea vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Powell’s POV: For those who missed it earlier, NXT announced the signing of Stark (Lacey Ryan), Dolin (Priscilla Kelly), and Jade (Elayna Black). They are wasting no time with the trio by including them all in the tournament, which begins on tonight’s NXT television show with Martinez and Storm vs. Catanzaro and Carter. Join John Moore for his live review every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET.