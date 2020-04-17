AEW Dark preview: Two matches announced for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian).

-Cody (w/Brandi Rhodes) vs. Joe Alonzo.

Powell’s POV: Jay was recently signed by Impact coming out of the these tapings and was impressive in her Dynamite debut. AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s reviews are available Wednesday mornings.



