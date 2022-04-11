AEW Rampage viewership and rating for the show headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 600,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 456,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished fourth in the Friday cable ratings with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo. Rampage bounced back nicely, but now they will be bumped to an earlier time slot on Friday night due to TNT’s NBA coverage. The playoffs are here and I assume that there will be additional schedule changes in the weeks ahead for AEW.