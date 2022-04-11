WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for WrestleMania 38 fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.230 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is down from the 2.359 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous episode’s 0.61 rating in the same demo. That’s a very minor decline, so Smackdown held up well from their WrestleMania go-home show numbers from the prior week.