By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that the following five team will compete in a gauntlet match to determine the new NXT Tag Team Champions on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Grayson Waller and Sanga

-“Legado del Fantasma” (presumably Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde)

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed

-Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

-“Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker

Powell's POV: MSK "relinquished" the tag titles when Nash Carter was released from his contract last week.