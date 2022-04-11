By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced that the following five team will compete in a gauntlet match to determine the new NXT Tag Team Champions on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.
-Grayson Waller and Sanga
-“Legado del Fantasma” (presumably Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde)
-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed
-Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
-“Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker
Powell’s POV: MSK “relinquished” the tag titles when Nash Carter was released from his contract last week. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
I’m assuming it will be Waller and Sanga and the Creed brothers in chase mode after this week.
It will be really interesting to see if the recent developments (Nash Carter had been living with Aiken and his wife for months, the photo is from 8-9 years ago, he served Kimber Lee with divorce papers last Monday, she got caught in several lies about him and deleted her twitter account late last week, etc) will lead to him coming back as some point in the near future.
Just to clarify, they didn’t fire him over her allegations. Clearly, it was the Hitler mustache and Nazi pose photo that she posted. They put the titles on MSK after she made allegations, and then fired him after she released that photo.
It was definitely over the photo, but apparently that photo was when he was 18-19 years old. Feels like he’ll be allowed to do some sensitivity training and come back sooner or later. Lot’s of support apparently for him in the NXT locker room. I’m glad social media and devices with cameras built in weren’t around when I was a stupid teen.
I’m glad social media and devices with cameras built in weren’t around when I was a stupid teen.
Amen to that. I’m happy to be living in modern society, but I’m so happy that I grew up when I did.