WWE Raw preview: Cody Rhodes match, WWE Women’s Tag Title bout among the matches advertised for tonight’s show

April 11, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

-AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest

-Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

-Rey Mysterio vs. Veer Mahaan

-MVP’s VIP Lounge with guest Omos

Powell’s POV: WWE also indicated that The Usos will be coming to Detroit with the goal of unifying the tag titles. Raw will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.

