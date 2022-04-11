AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-“Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

-The Bunny, Emi Sakura, and LuFisto vs. Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue

-Jora Johl vs. Penta Oscuro

-Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, Luther, and Serpentico vs. Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels, and 10

-D’Amante vs. Ashley D’Amboise

-Teddy Goodz vs. Frankie Kazarian

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.