NXT Takeover: Portland lineup – Sixth match added to the NXT standalone event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: Portland event that will be held on Sunday, February 16 in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center.

-Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship.

-Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic for the NXT North American Championship.

-Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano.

-Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai in a street fight.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the NXT North American Championship match since our last update. NXT is straying from its usual five-match approach for the standalone event. Plus, it seems at least possible that they add Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong given last night’s storyline developments. Either way, this looks like a loaded show on paper.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

