AEW Dark taping spoilers: Full results of next week’s online show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Taping

Huntsville, Alabama at Von Braun Center

Results courtesy of F4Wonline.com

1. Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima.

2. Jimmy Havoc over Sonny Kiss.

3. Hikaru Shida defeated Cassandra Golden.

4. The Dark Order defeated Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt.

